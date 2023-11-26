This Week in South Florida: Daniel Wallach

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Soon after a federal court cleared the way for the Seminole Tribe’s gambling compact with the state to go forward last month, the tribe announced plans for a glitzy opening in a couple of weeks, with its monopoly on games like roulette and craps, at its South Florida casinos.

But at the center of an ongoing legal fight is the online sports betting component of the compact, which the tribe quietly relaunched while the Supreme Court of the United States decides whether to proceed.

Competing local pari-mutuels, West Flagler Associates, are arguing this case that could have nationwide implications.

Local 10 News invited both the tribe’s leadership and West Flagler’s representatives to the program, and hopefully they will join us sometime soon.

In the meantime, to break everything down that has happened so far, South Florida gaming attorney and sports betting legal expert Daniel Wallach joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.