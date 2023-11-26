This Week in South Florida: Miguel Gabela and Damian Pardo

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A small turnout of voters rocked Miami’s political universe this week, replacing two-fifths of the city commission.

It’s a potentially seismic change in the voting math, and priorities, in a city weary of scandal.

Businessman Miguel Gabela will replace Alex Diaz De La Portilla, who is currently suspended after his arrest on corruption charges, and civil rights activist Damian Pardo will replace Sabina Covo, who was ousted after her first term.

Days later on thanksgiving, Local 10 News connected with Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who also faces some scrutiny into his business relationships. He could hardly contain his optimism that the former commissioners who have hamstrung his efforts in the past may no longer have the numbers to do so.

“It’s always good when you have fresh perspective, fresh people,” Suarez said. “I get along well with both the candidates. I’ve known them for a long time. They have been community activists for a long, long time.”

Suarez added that he had already texted both winners to congratulate them.

On Sunday, the commissioners-elect, Gabela and Pardo, joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg, and their discussion can be seen at the top of this page.