This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Steve Rivero

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A Broward County high school band was selected to perform during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

It was quite a thrill for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High’s Eagle Regiment, as well as for all of South Florida to see the school in front of a National audience for all the right reasons.

MSD Band Director Steve Rivero joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss everything that happened, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

