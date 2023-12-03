This Week in South Florida Roundtable: Johnny Farias, Mike Redondo, Frank De La Paz

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Special election season, part two, comes on Tuesday when voters in various zip codes will elect a new mayor and a new state representative.

If last month’s special elections in Miami and Miami Beach are any indication, everyone who votes gets outsize power to decide, because so few people will.

One of those races is for the statehouse seat for District 118, a slice of Miami-Dade from Sweetwater to Cutler Bay.

Of course, this election is critical to everyone outside the district, too, because in Tallahassee, party math dictates what issues win or lose.

The three candidates are Democrat Johnny Farias, an electrician by trade, business owner and former community councilman, Republican Mike Redondo, an attorney specializing in personal injury in and a first time political candidate, and Independent Frank De La Paz, a construction executive with no party affiliation.

