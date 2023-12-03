80º

This Week in South Florida Podcast: December 3, 2023

Roger Tovar, Johnny Farias, Mike Redondo, Frank De La Paz and Evan Piper join the TWISF pod

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of the This Week in South Florida podcast, host Glenna Milberg welcomes FIU Board of Trustees Chair Roger Tovar, Florida State Representative candidates Johnny Farias, an electrician by trade, business owner and former community councilman, Mike Redondo, an attorney specializing in personal injury in and a first time political candidate, and Independent Frank De La Paz, a construction executive with no party affiliation, and North Miami Beach mayoral candidate Evan Piper.

