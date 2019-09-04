Police: Two people dead after car goes into pond off turnpike ramp

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - Two people are dead after a car went off the road and into a retention pond along the Sawgrass Expressway and the Northbound Florida Turnpike ramp, police said.

Just before 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Broward Sheriff's Fire Rescue received a call about a car submerged in water. The crash shut down Exit 21 Sawgrass Expressway at the Florida Turnpike.

Broward Sheriff's Fire Rescue first attempted to rescue the three people inside the silver Honda, but divers were needed to remove the victims from the submerged vehicle, according to police. Divers from Coral-Springs-Parkland and Margate-Coconut Creek fire departments assisted what Michael Kane, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue battalion chief described as an "aggressive search."

"It appears once the vehicle exited on to the ramp to go southbound on the turnpike, the driver lost control and ended up going into the large body of water," said Sgt. Vernon Slater of the Florida Highway Patrol.

One of the people inside the car was dead on the scene while the other two victims were transported to Broward Health North. Florida Highway Patrol confirmed to Local 10 that two people were dead.

The survivor of the crash is listed as stable at Broward Health North. Police reported that one of the passengers inside the car may have been a minor.

Florida Highway Patrol is continuing the investigation.

