1 dead, 5 others injured in crash on Sawgrass Expressway

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - One person was killed and five others were injured in a Tuesday morning crash on the Sawgrass Expressway.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes before Commercial Boulevard.

According to the Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department, a total of six people were injured in the crash.

One victim was airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition. Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alvaro Feola said the victim died at the hospital.

Two other victims were seriously injured and taken to Broward Health North.

Three others had minor injuries.

All southbound lanes of the Sawgrass Expressway were closed during the crash investigation. They reopened about 9:30 a.m.



