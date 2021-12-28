Garbage truck catches fire on Okeechobee Road in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – A garbage truck caused delays on Okeechobee Road in Hialeah Tuesday afternoon after it caught on fire.

A Local 10 News crew was in the area near Southeast Fourth Avenue shortly before 3 p.m. as the front of the garbage truck was engulfed in flames.

The truck was in the eastbound lanes of Okeechobee Road when the fire erupted.

Hialeah Fire Rescue officials said two fire engines responded to the scene to extinguish the flames.

All westbound lanes of Okeechobee Road were shut down after the fire broke out and one eastbound lane was being allowed to pass through.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.