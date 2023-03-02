New traffic pattern begins on I-395 due to ongoing construction

MIAMI – A new traffic pattern went into effect Thursday morning on Interstate 395 in Miami due to ongoing construction projects in the area.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the traffic pattern change is on I-395 from just east of Biscayne Boulevard to just west of Northeast First Avenue.

The eastbound outside travel lane now merges with the middle lane near First Avenue, leaving two eastbound lanes through the area.

Westbound travel lanes will shift northward, FDOT says.

Officials urge drivers to allow themselves additional travel time due to the change and to use caution when driving through the area.

“The merge and traffic shift are necessary to open additional areas for construction of the I-395 signature bridge,” a news release stated.

Below is a list of the changes in effect:

(Florida Department of Transportation)