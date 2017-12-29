Brightline to launch service between Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach in January

There will be four cars per set of trains, but they can be expanded as needed.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Brightline will launch service between Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach the week of Jan. 8, the company announced Thursday in a news release.

"Brightline continues to make progress toward operational readiness by training our teammates and testing our equipment," Brightline said in a statement.

The high-speed passenger train service will eventually travel between Miami and Orlando, with stops in Fort Lauderdale and Miami.

It remains to be seen what the cost of travel will be on the new train service. Brightline has yet to release any prices.

The trains were initially scheduled to begin operating in July, but that date was pushed back to sometime in the fall, Brightline spokeswoman Ali Soule told Local10.com in June.

Brightline is the only privately owned, operated and maintained passenger-rail system in the U.S. The service is expected to ease the stress of traffic and "foster new opportunities to explore more of southeast Florida."

It's unclear when the rail service will be fully operational.

Copyright 2017 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.