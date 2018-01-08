Cruise ship passengers recall bomb cyclone 'nightmare'

NEW YORK - While most did their best to shelter themselves from last week's winter storm, a cruise ship sailed right through it, traumatizing passengers who called the trip a "nightmare."

Miami-based Norwegian Cruise Line sent its Norwegian Breakaway straight into the storm last week on its return to New York City from the Bahamas.

Video taken by passengers show waves crashing at sea, water pouring down stairs and damage throughout the ship.

"When you're on a boat in the middle of the ocean and water is pouring down the stairs, you're thinking, 'This is not going to end well,'" passenger Karoline Ross told WCBS.

The ship finally returned to port on Friday, but not a moment too soon for those onboard.

"I thought I'd never be in a situation where I would say that's the scariest moment of my life. This was the worst moment of my life," said Ross.

According to the report, NCL original statement offered no apology to the passengers, but did apologize to those affected by the delay for the next cruise. A second statement did acknowledge the distress of sailing through the storm.

“During the early morning hours of January 4, Norwegian Breakaway encountered stronger than forecasted weather conditions due to winter storm Grayson during the trip’s return to New York from the Bahamas. All guests and crew are safe. We sincerely apologize to our guests for these stronger than expected weather conditions and any resulting discomfort they may have experienced,” the company's statement read.

