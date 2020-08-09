Early voting officially underway in Broward, Miami-Dade counties

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Early voting for the upcoming primary election is officially underway in Broward and Miami-Dade counties. Votrs who want to vote early should present the following at the voting site: a valid photo identification and a signature identification. The voting equipment used during early voting is the same as the equipment used on Election Day.

This year, because of the coronavirus, there are rules in place.

“Our poll workers are going to be wearing masks, we’re giving them face shields, they’re going to be wearing gloves and wiping down all the common touch points within their precincts. And then, of course, what’s different is that voters are going to be required to wear a mask when coming to vote,” Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections Christina White said.

Broward County’s early voting began Saturday and goes through Aug. 16. Times to vote are weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. In Broward County, there are 619, 915 registered Democrats, 258,403 Republicans, 338,156 non-part affiliations, and 12,702, other. Total active voters registered in Broward County is 1,229,176, according to the Broward Supervisor of Elections at of Aug. 9, 2020.

Locations in Broward include:

African-American Research Library, 2650 Sistrunk Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale.

Broward Health North, Conference Room, 201 E. Sample Road, Deerfield Beach.

Coral Ridge Mall, North or Northwest Entrance, 3200 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale.

Davie/Cooper City Library, 4600 SW 82nd Ave, Davie.

Emma Lou Olson Civic Center, 1801 NE 6th St., Pompano Beach.

Fort Lauderdale Branch Library, 1350 E. Sunrise Boulevard, Room 139, Fort Lauderdale.

Hallandale Beach Cultural Community Center, 410 SE 3rd St., Hallandale Beach.

Miramar Branch Library, 2050 Civic Center Place, Miramar.

Hollywood Branch Library, 2600 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood.

Nob Hill Soccer Club, 1020 Sunset Strip, Sunrise.

North Regional Library, 1100 Coconut Creek Boulevard, Coconut Creek.

Northwest Regional Library, 3151 University Drive, Coral Springs.

Nova Southeastern University, Alvin Sherman Library, 3301 Ray Ferrero Jr. Boulevard, Davie.

Pine Trails Park Amphitheater, 10555 Trails End, Parkland.

E. Pat Larkins Community Center, 520 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Pompano Beach.

Lauderhill Mall, 1519 NW 40th Ave., Lauderhill.

South Regional Library, 7300 Pines Boulevard, Pembroke Pines.

Southwest Regional Library, 16835 Sheridan Street, Pembroke Pines.

Tamarac Branch Library, 8701 W. Commercial Boulevard, Tamarac.

West Regional Library, 8601 W. Broward Boulevard, Plantation.

Weston Branch Library, 4205 Bonaventure Boulevard, Weston.

Women’s Club of Wilton Manors, 600 NE 21st Court, Wilton Manors.

Locations in Miami-Dade County include:

Early voting runs from Aug. 3 to Aug. 16. Times to vote are Aug. 3-7, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 8, 9, 15 and 16, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Aug. 10-14, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Information from Miami-Dade County Supervisor of Elections can be found here.

Coral Gables Branch Library, 3443 Segovia St., Coral Gables.

Coral Reef Branch Library, 9211 SW 152nd St., Miami.

Elections Department (Main Office), 2700 N.W. 87th Ave., Miami.

Florida International University (Student Academic Success Center), 11200 SW 8th St., Miami. (Entrance on SW 107th Avenue and SW 16th Street)

Historic Garage, 3250 S. Miami Avenue, Miami. (Same property as the former Museum of Science, enter on right hand side).

Homestead Community Center, 1601 N. Krome Ave., Homestead.

John F. Kennedy Library, 190 W. 49th St., Hialeah.

Joseph Caleb Center, 5400 NW 22nd Ave., Building A, Miami.

Kendall Branch Library, 9101 SW 97th Ave., Miami

Lemon City Branch Library, 430 N.W. 61st St., Miami.

Miami Beach City Hall, 1700 Convention Center Drive, Miami Beach.

Miami-Dade College North campus (Library), 11380 NW 27th Ave., Building 2, Miami.

Miami Lakes Community Center (Mary Collins), 15151NW 82nd Ave., Miami Lakes.

North Dade Regional Library, 2455 NW 183rd St., Miami Gardens.

North Miami Public Library, 835 NE 132nd St., North Miami.

North Shore Branch Library, 7501 Collins Ave., Miami Beach.

Northeast Dade-Aventura Branch Library, 2930 Aventura Boulevard, Aventura.

South Dade Regional Library, 10750 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay.

Stephen P. Clark Center, Elections Branch Office, 111 NW 1st Street, Miami. (Ballot drop box located directly outside east entrance.)

West Dade Regional Library, 9445 SW 24th St., Miami

West Kendall Regional Library, 10201 Hammocks Boulevard, Miami.

West Miami Community Center, 901 SW 62nd Ave., West Miami.

