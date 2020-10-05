Miami-Dade mayoral candidates meet in forum tonight

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Daniella Levine Cava and Steve Bovo will share their respective visions for Miami-Dade County Mayor again Monday night in a mayoral forum.

The forum is being put on by The Miami Foundation and hosted by Local 10 News anchor Calvin Hughes. It runs from 7-8 p.m. and can be streamed here on Local10.com and on our Facebook page.

The two county commissioners running for the mayor seat on Sunday joined Local 10′s “This Week in South Florida” for a lively discussion ahead of next month’s election.

That discussion from Sunday can be seen by clicking here.