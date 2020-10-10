President Trump calls police chiefs gathered in Hialeah to thank them for endorsement

HIALEAH, Fla. – The Florida Police Chiefs Association officially endorsed President Donald J. Trump in his bid to stay in the White House.

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi was on hand Friday to accept the endorsement from the third largest association in the state of Florida.

And, then, the unexpected phone call from the president.

“You know, especially in Florida, it means so much to me. I really appreciate it. You do a great job. Really courageous people and it’s an honor,” Trump said on the call as Bondi held out the phone on speaker so everyone in the room was able to hear.

He couldn’t hang up without a quick jab.

“They’re finding out Sleepy Joe is not the answer. He’s not the answer,” Trump said on the call.

Bondi said that Trump believes in law enforcement, in first responders, and the military.

“That’s why this endorsement is so personal to him,” Bondi said.

It’s another push to attract more law enforcement officials. Policing and policy has been a big part of the 2020 presidential election overall.

“Sometimes when you lose morale, it’s hard to keep your troops going,” State Sen. Manny Diaz, a Republican from Florida District 36, said.

That sentiment was felt elsewhere as seen in the Faith and Blue Solidarity Ride, which traveled through South Florida showing support for police. The event wasn’t political, but was an effort involving religious communities and officers showing support for each other and riding police station to police station.

“Everybody agrees that some of the examples that we’ve seen of bad things occurring — everybody agrees that that stuff needs to be dealt with and reformed. 99.9 percent of these officers wake up every day, put on their uniform and go out there to protect our community,” Diaz said.

The Faith and Blue Solidarity Ride was planned to take place across the country.