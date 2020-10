Vote 2020: List of races, candidates running for office in South Florida

While the race for the White House will be the most closely watched race in the general election, there are many other important races that will be voted on in South Florida.

Below is a list of races and candidates running for office in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties. Registered voters may also view Local 10′s 2020 voter guide to find their sample ballot and other useful information.

CONGRESSIONAL RACES:

U.S. Representative District 20:

Greg Musselwhite (R)

Alcee Hastings (D)

U.S. Representative District 22:

James Pruden (R)

Ted Deutch (D)

U.S. Representative District 23:

Carla Spalding (R)

Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D)

U.S. Representative District 24:

Lavern Spicer (R)

Frederica Wilson (D)

Christine Alexandria Olivo (NPA)

U.S. Representative District 26:

Carlos Gimenez (R)

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D)

U.S. Representative District 27:

Donna Shalala (D)

Maria Elvira Salazar (R)

FL State Representative District 101:

Vincent “Vinny” Parlatore (R)

Marie Woodson (D)

FL State Representative District 103:

Tom Fabricio (R)

Cindy Polo (D)

FL State Representative District 104:

George Navarini (R)

Robin Bartleman (D)

State Representative District 105:

David Borrero (R)

Maureen Porras (D)

State Representative District 110:

Alex Rizo (R)

Annette Collazo (D)

FL State Representative District 111:

Bryan Avila (R)

Ross Elde Hancock (D)

FL State Representative District 112:

Bruno Barreiro (R)

Nicholas Xavier Duran (D)

FL State Representative District 114:

Demi Busatta Cabrera (R)

Jean-Pierre Bado (D)

FL State Representative District 115:

Vance Aloupis (R)

Franccesca Cesti-Browne (D)

FL State Representative District 116:

Daniel Perez (R)

Bob Lynch (D)

FL State Representative District 118:

Anthony Rodriguez (R)

Ricky Junquera (D)

FL State Representative District 119:

Juan Fernandez-Barquin (R)

Imtiaz Ahmad Mohammad (D)

FL State Representative District 120:

James “Jim” Vernon Mooney (R)

Clint Barras (D)

FL State Representative District 92:

Patricia Hawkins-Williams (D)

Nancy St. Clair (NPA)

FL State Representative District 93:

Chip LaMarca (R)

Linda Thompson Gonzalez (D)

FL State Representative District 96:

Christine Hunschofsky (D)

State Senator District 29:

Brian Norton (R)

Tina Polsky (D)

FL State Senator District 35:

Shevrin ‘Shev’ Jones (D)

FL State Senator District 37:

Ileana Garcia (R)

Jose Javier Rodriguez (D)

Alex Rodriguez (NPA)

FL State Senator District 39:

Ana Maria Rodriguez (R)

Javier Fernandez (D)

Celso Alfonso (NPA)

FLORIDA CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS

FL Constitutional Amendment 1, Citizenship Requirement to Vote:

Yes

No

Constitutional Amendment 2, Raising Florida’s Minimum Wage

Yes

No

Constitutional Amendment 3, Open Primary Elections:

Yes

No

FL Constitutional Amendment 4, Approval of Constitutional Amendments:

Yes

No

FL Constitutional Amendment 5, Homestead Property Tax Assessments:

Yes

No

Constitutional Amendment 6, Tax Cut Spouses of Fallen & Disabled Veterans:

Yes

No

STATE COURTS:

Florida Supreme Court Justice Carlos Muniz:

Yes

No

District Court of Appeal - Judge Bronywn Catherine Miller:

Yes

No

District Court of Appeal - Judge Monica Gordo:

Yes

No

District Court of Appeal - Judge Eric William Hendon:

Yes

No

District Court of Appeal - Judge Jeannine Lobree:

Yes

No

District Court of Appeal - Judge Thomas Logue:

Yes

No

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY RACES:

Miami-Dade County Mayor:

Daniella Levine Cava

Esteban Bovo

Miami-Dade Commission, District 3:

Keon Hardemon

Gepsie Metellus

Miami-Dade Commission, District 5:

Renier Diaz de la Portilla

Eileen Higgins

Miami-Dade Commission, District 7:

Cindy Lerner

Raquel Regalado

Miami-Dade Commission, District 9:

Elvis Maldonado

Kionne McGhee

Miami-Dade Clerk of Court:

Harvey Ruvin (D)

Rubin Young (NPA)

Miami-Dade School Board Member, District 3:

Lucia Baez-Geller

Russ Rywell

Miami-Dade School Board Member, District 5:

Christi Fraga

Mara Zapata

Miami-Dade School Board Member, District 9:

Dennis C. Moss

Luisa Santos

Miami-Dade County Referendum 1, Establish Independent Inspector:

Yes

No

Miami-Dade County Referendum 2, Elections for Mayoral & Commissioner Vacancies:

Yes

No

Miami-Dade Co. Referendum 3, Nonpartisan Election of Certain Public Positions:

Yes

No

Aventura City Commissioner, Seat 1:

Linda Marks

Barry Silverstein

Aventura City Commissioner, Seat 5:

Rachel Saltzman Friedland

Joshua Mandall

Gladys Mezrahi

Bal Harbour Referendum, Measuring Homes from Base Flood Elevation:

Yes

No

Biscayne Park Commissioner:

William Abreu

Arturo Jose Gonzalez

Judi Hamelburg

Alfred Jonas

MacDonald Kennedy

William Tudor

Cutler Bay Vice Mayor:

Michael Callahan

Sean Salazar

David Zoll

Cutler Bay Council Member, Seat 2:

Suzy Lord

Jose Rodriguez

Melyssa Sueiro

Debbie Waks

Doral Mayor:

Juan Carlos “JC” Bermudez

Victor Camara

Emmanuel “Manny” Sarmiento

Doral Councilmember, Seat 1:

Claudia Mariaca

Rafael Pineyro

Doral Councilmember, Seat 3:

Alberto Chavez

Juan Carlos Esquivel

Oscar Puig

Doral Referendum 1, Expand Role of Office of Charter Enforcement:

Yes

No

Doral Referendum 2, Naming City Properties:

Yes

No

Doral Referendum 3, Change Minimum Qualifications for City Manager:

Yes

No

Doral Referendum 4, Change Minimum Qualifications for City Attorney:

Yes

No

Doral Referendum 5, Eliminating Runoff Elections:

Yes

No

Doral Referendum 6, Change Charter Commission Review to 6 Years:

Yes

No

Hemingway Point Community Seat 1:

Cheryll Angell

Roy Louis Spallone

Key Biscayne Village Council (3 winners):

Jennifer Allegra

Matt Bramson

Franklin Caplan

Armando Chapelli

Reynaldo Figueredo

Michael Kelly

Louisa Lincoln Conway

Allison McCormick

Brett Moss

Oscar Sardinas

Key Biscayne Referendum, General Obligation Bonds:

Yes

No

Lakes by the Bay Community Seat 2:

William Augustine Pacetti

John Soleo

Majorca Isles Community Seat 1:

Ernice Elie-Sturrup

Josianne Stewart

Medley Mayor:

Roberto Martell

Lily Stefano

Medley Council Member:

Evelyn Bassaure

Griselia DiGiacomo

Yesenia Martinez

Ivan Pacheco

Lourdes Rodriguez

Gerardo “Gerry” Silva

Medley Council Member 2nd Contest:

Lizelh Ayala

Carlos Alexander Benedetto

Karina Pacheco

Miami Beach Referendum 1, Funding for Marina Park Project:

Yes

No

Miami Beach Referendum 2, Approval of Property Sale for Marina Park Project:

Yes

No

Miami Beach Referendum 3, Lease of Miami Beach Marina:

Yes

No

Miami Beach Referendum 4, Historic Building Reconstruction:

Yes

No

Miami Beach Referendum 5, Wolfsonian Arts District Floor Area Ratio:

Yes

No

Miami Beach Referendum 6, Building Floor Area Calculations:

Yes

No

Miami Gardens Mayor:

Rodney Harris

Sharon Pritchett

Miami Gardens Council Member Seat 1:

Shannon Campbell

Robert Stephens

Miami Gardens Council Member Seat 3:

Shannan Ighodaro

Patricia “Pat” Wright

Miami Gardens Council Member Seat 5:

Linda Julien

Andre Williams

Miami Lakes Councilmember Seat 1:

Tony Fernandez

Nayib Hassan

Miami Lakes Councilmember Seat 3:

Ray Garcia

Marilyn Ruano

North Miami Beach Mayor:

Anthony “Tony” DeFillipo

Bruce Kusens

North Miami Beach Commission Group 3:

Ruth Abeckjerr

Henry Raphael Dube

Daniela Jean

Ketley Joachim

Margaret “Margie” Love

Dianne Weiss Raulson

North Miami Beach Commission Group 5:

McKenzie Fleurimond

Liliya Spektor

North Miami Beach Commission Group 7:

Michael Joseph

Antonio Ortega

Opa-Locka Commission:

Randolph Aikens

Christina Banks

Sherelean Bass

Audrey Dominguez

Timothy Holmes

Dorothy Johnson

John Taylor

Veronica Williams

Palmetto Bay Vice Mayor:

Alan Farquharson

Edward “Ed” Silva

Leanne Tellam

Palmetto Bay Councilmember Seat 1:

Anna Hochkammer

Harry Speizer

Palmetto Bay Councilmember Seat 2:

Steve Cody

David Singer

Palmetto Bay Councilmember Seat 3:

Shannon Del Prado

Laura McNaughton

Palmetto Bay Referendum 1, 2 Single Member Districts:

Yes

No

Palmetto Bay Referendum 2, Private School Expansion Approval:

Yes

No

Palmetto Bay Referendum 3, Change From ‘Council’ to ‘Commission:’

Yes

No

Palmetto Bay Referendum 4, Preventing Decrease of Park Sizes:

Yes

No

Palmetto Bay Referendum 5, Informational Inquiries of Village Employees:

Yes

No

Palmetto Bay Referendum 6, Approval for Selling & Leasing Village Land:

Yes

No

Palmetto Bay Referendum 7, Monthly Reports by City Manager:

Yes

No

South Dade Venture Community Seat 1:

Curtis Cooper

Juan Rosa

South Dade Venture Community Seat 4:

Eduardo Alonso

Jessica Cabrera

South Dade Venture Community Seat 5:

Maycol Enriquez

Victor Valladares

South Miami Referendum 1, Land Use & Development Regulations:

Yes

No

South Miami Referendum 2, Change of City Election Dates:

Yes

No

Stonegate Community Seat 1:

Alberto Eiras

Raider Ferro

Sunny Isles Beach Commission Seat 1:

Justen Fischer

Larisa Svechin

Sunny Isles Beach Commission Seat 3:

Greg Capra

Dana Goldman

Fabiola Stuyvesant

Surfside Referendum 1, Undergrounding of Utilities:

Yes

No

Surfside Referendum 2, Restrictions on Sale, Lease of Town-Owned Property:

Yes

No

Surfside Referendum 3, Approval of Indebtedness:

Yes

No

BROWARD COUNTY RACES:

Broward Sheriff:

H. Wayne Clark (R)

Gregory Tony (D)

Charles “Chuck” Whatley (NPA)

Broward Supervisor of Elections:

Catherine McBreen (R)

Joe Scott (D)

Broward State Attorney:

Gregg Rossman (R)

Harold Fernandez Pryor (D)

Broward Public Defender:

Gordon Weekes

Broward County Commission District 7:

Timothy “Tim” Ryan (D)

Broward County Commission District 9:

Dale Holness (D)

Broward County School Board Seat 9:

Debra Hixon

Jeff Holness

Broward Circuit Court Group 16:

Dennis Daniel Bailey

George Odom

Broward Ballot Question, County Recorder Duties Transferred:

Yes

No

Broward Charter Question, Surtax-Funded Transportation Improvements:

Yes

No

Broward Soil & Water Conserv District Seat 5:

Fred Segal

Beau Simon

Coconut Creek Referendum: Seating Commissioners:

Yes

No

Coconut Creek Referendum, Commissioner Term Limits:

Yes

No

Coconut Creek Referendum, Selection of Coconut Creek Mayor & Vice Mayor:

Yes

No

Coconut Creek Referendum, Commission Voting Requirements:

Yes

No

Coconut Creek Referendum, City Commission Duties & Authority:

Yes

No

Coconut Creek Referendum, Filling Vacant Commission Seat:

Yes

No

Coconut Creek Referendum, Charter Consistency:

Yes

No

Coconut Creek Referendum, Commissioners Voting:

Yes

No

Coconut Creek Referendum, Independent Auditor:

Yes

No

Coconut Creek Referendum, Ordinances for Leases:

Yes

No

Coconut Creek Referendum, Coconut Creek City Manager Residency & Removal:

Yes

No

Coconut Creek Referendum, Coconut Creek Short-Term Acting City Manager:

Yes

No

Coconut Creek Referendum, Clerk & Deputy Clerk Duties:

Yes

No

Coconut Creek Referendum, Boards & Committees:

Yes

No

Coconut Creek Referendum, Lapse of Appropriations:

Yes

No

Coconut Creek Referendum, Initiative, Referendum & Recall:

Yes

No

Coconut Creek Referendum, Charter Review Board:

Yes

No

Coconut Creek Referendum, Redistricting Board:

Yes

No

Cooper City Mayor:

Mike Bufalo

Greg Ross

Cooper City Commission District 4:

Joshua Giancarlo

Jennifer Goldfarb

Amy Lynn Rosen

Marty Sherwood

Ryan Shrouder

Cooper City Amendment, Advisory Boards & Limitations on Multiple Boards:

Yes

No

Cooper City Amendment, Remedies for Violation of Charter:

Yes

No

Cooper City Amendment, City Commissioners & Residency:

Yes

No

Cooper City Amendment, Swearing In Newly-Elected Commissioners:

Yes

No

Cooper City Amendment, City Manager Hiring & Qualifications:

Yes

No

Cooper City Amendment, City Manager’s Authority:

Yes

No

Cooper City Amendment, Administrative Assistant Change:

Yes

No

Cooper City Amendment, Annual Budget Submission:

Yes

No

Cooper City Amendment, Annual Audit:

Yes

No

Cooper City Amendment, Capital Projects:

Yes

No

Cooper City Amendment, Review Board:

Yes

No

Coral Springs Commission Seat 3:

Randal Cutter

Noor Fawzy

Andy Kasten

Nancy Metayer

Jose “Joe” Morera

Abel Pena

Coral Springs Commission Seat 5:

Joy Carter

Cathy Remy

Joyce Davis

Bobbie Grace

Bill Harris

Tamara James

Marco Anthony Salvino

Dania Beach Commission At Large:

Tony Suriani

Davie Charter, Grammatical Errors:

Yes

No

Davie Charter Gender-Neutral References:

Yes

No

Davie Charter, Removing Archaic Language:

Yes

No

Davie Charter, Mandating Annual Audit:

Yes

No

Davie Charter, Repealing Section 6(K):

Yes

No

Davie Charter, Capital Program Submission:

Yes

No

Davie Charter, Board Consolidation:

Yes

No

Davie Charter, Repealing Section 9(G):

Yes

No

Davie Charter, Fire Chief & Town Administrator:

Yes

No

Davie Charter, Election Candidate Qualification:

Yes

No

Davie Charter, Councilmembers & Mayor Salaries:

Yes

No

Fort Lauderdale Mayor:

Kenneth Cooper

Dean Trantalis

Fort Lauderdale Commission District 2:

Kyle Gibson

Steven Glassman

Hallandale Beach Mayor:

Joy Cooper

Joy Adams

Carmen Gimenez

Hallandale Beach Commission Seat 3:

Matthew Lorenzo

Maggie Ivanovski

Javonta McCoy

Cynthia Cabrera

Anabelle Lima-Taub

Ann Shires-Henigson

Hallandale Beach Commission Seat 4:

William Julian

Ruel Miles

Michele Lazarow

Dmitriy Yakubovich

Hollywood Commission District 2:

Linda Hill Anderson

Stephanie Anderson

Mitch Anton

Peter Hernandez

Hollywood Commission District 4:

Richard Blattner

Adam David Gruber

Guy Silla

Hollywood Commission District 6:

Jack Anthony Izzo

Linda Sherwood

Lauderdale Lakes Commission Seat 4:

Sandra Jean Davey

Mark Anthony Spence

Karlene Maxwell-Williams

Lauderdale Lakes Charter Amendment, Petition Process For Candidates:

For

Against

Lauderhill Commission Seat 1:

Lawrence Martin

Eric Reid

Mae Smith

Lauderhill Commission Seat 2:

Richard Campbell

Melissa Dunn

Kelvin Haynes

Lauderhill Commission Seat 3:

Nadia Assad

Kelly Davis

Ray Martin

Margate Commission Seat 1:

Charlie Artner

Anthony Caggiano

Lesa Peerman

Margate Commission Seat 2:

Dan Booker

Arlene Ruth Schwartz

Margate Commission Seat 4:

Bill Busch

Tommy Ruzzano

North Lauderdale Commission District C:

Regina Martin

Antony Hunter

Oakland Park Commission At Large:

Steven Arnst

Aisha Gordon

Scott Herman

Grecia Rivas-Smith

Mitch Rosenwald

Matthew Sparks

Robert Thompson

Parkland Mayor:

Stacy Kagan

Richard Walker

Parkland Commission District 1:

Simeon Brier

Denise DellaPolla

William Reicherter

Alex Zand

Parkland Commission District 2:

Jordan Isrow

Derek Olivier

Parkland Commission District 4:

Robert Wesley Brannen

Bob Mayersohn

Plantation City Council Group 3:

Jennifer Andreu

Jennifer Izaguirre

Ron Jacobs

Plantation City Council Group 4:

Siobhan Edwards

Timothy Fadgen

Keandra Fulton

Henry Vanbaalen

Plantation City Council Group 5:

Robert Koreman

Nick Sortal

Pompano Beach Mayor:

Rex Hardin

Todd Hennen

Joseph Wells

Pompano Beach Commission District 1

Andrea Leigh McGee

Tom Drum

John Cavanaugh

Pompano Beach Commission District 2:

Rhonda Eaton

Thomas Terwilliger

Pompano Beach Commission District 3:

Tom McMahon

Dan Caradonna

Pompano Beach Commission District 4:

Beverly Perkins

Carmen Dixon Jones

Edward Phillips

Pompano Beach Commission District 5:

Barry Leonard Moss

Cyndy Floyd

Southwest Ranches Mayor:

Steve Breitkreuz

Doug McKay

Southwest Ranches Council District 3:

James Allbritton

Delsa Amundson

Barry Neunzig

Southwest Ranches Council District 4:

David Kuczenski

Denise Schroeder

Sunrise Commission Seat D:

Marco Bohorquez

Erncy Dumornay

Jacqueline Guzman

Patrick Jabouin

Jason Kruszka

Sunrise Amendment, Make Fire Chief Charter Officer:

Yes

No

Sunrise Amendment, Adoption of Ordinances:

Yes

No

Sunrise Amendment, Candidate Residency Requirement:

Yes

No

Tamarac Commission District 1:

Marlon Bolton

Michelle Jones

Tamarac Commission District 3:

Julie Fishman

Elvin Villalobos

Jodie-Ann Wright

West Park Mayor:

Felicia Mychele Brunson

Cristina Eveillard

West Park Commission Seat 3:

Keith Abel

Kristine Judeikis

Joy Smith

West Park Commission Seat 4:

Marvin Price

Katrina Touchstone

Weston Mayor:

Margaret “Peggy” Brown

James “Jim” Norton

Richard “Rick” Stark

Weston Commission Seat 1:

Chris Eddy

Rafael Pons

Jason Zauder

Weston Commission Seat 2:

Henry Mead

Dalia Quinones-Zayas

Kim Schnitzius

Wilton Manors Mayor:

Julie Carson

Josie Smith Malave

Scott Newton

Wilton Manors Commission At Large:

Jason Basilico

Doug Blevins

Mike Bracchi

Chris Caputo

Juan Melecio

Joe Sansone

District Court of Appeals Judge Mark Klingensmith:

Yes

No

Fourth District Court of Appeals Judge Alan Forst:

Yes

No

Fourth District Court of Appeals Judge Martha Warner:

Yes

No

MONROE COUNTY RACES

Monroe Co Commission District 1:

I Craig Cates (R)

Annalise Mannix (D)

Monroe Co Commission District 3:

Eddie Martinez (R)

Heather Carruthers (D)

Monroe Co Commission District 5:

Michael Forster (R)

Jose Peixoto (NPA)

Monroe State Attorney:

Dennis Ward (R)

Donald Barrett (D)

Key West City Commissioner:

Ryan Barnett

Clayton Lopez

Monroe Referendum, Public Emergency Bonds:

Yes

No

Key West Charter Amendment, Disembarkation for Cruises with 1,500 Capacity:

Yes

No

Key West Charter Amendment, Disembarkation for Cruises with 1,300 Capacity:

Yes

No

Key West Charter Amendment, Environmental, Health Record Priority to Cruises:

Yes

No

Islamorada Village Council Seat 1:

Peter Bacheler

Frank Lavin

Islamorada Village Council Seat 2:

Mark Gregg

Cheryl Meads

Islamorada Village Council Seat 3:

Jennifer Bell-Thomson

Joseph Pinder

Islamorada Village Council Seat 4:

Ken Davis

Henry Rosenthal

Key Colony Beach City Commissioner:

Thomas Lee Harding

Kimmeron Lisle

Ronald Alvin Sutton

Patricia Trefry

Key Largo Fire & Emergency Medical Board Seat 5:

Daniel Powers

Ronald Spodnik