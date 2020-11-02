Miami-Dade elections officials see unusually high voter enthusiasm

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – If you didn’t vote early and you plan to vote on Election Day, you won’t be able to go to any precinct like you could for early voting.

Voters must go to their assigned polling site, which you can find on your voter information card.

As far as early voting, officials at the Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections office say they’re seeing unusually high voter enthusiasm.

More than a million people in Miami-Dade County voted early this year.

And Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections Christina White is expecting a couple hundred thousand more people to vote on Election Day.

“We are ready,” she said. “Today we are setting up all of our precincts. Our poll workers have been trained, our equipment tested. We’re ready to open our doors tomorrow at 7 a.m.”

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, poll workers will be wearing masks, face shields and gloves.

They’ll also be wiping down frequently touched surfaces.

“The department has taken all of the precautions as required by the CDC and the Department of Health,” White said. “We did this during early voting and all of our voters felt very safe and secure throughout the process and they can expect the same thing on Election Day.”

If you’re still holding onto a vote-by-mail ballot, two places in Broward County are accepting them: The supervisor of elections office in Lauderhill and the Broward County Government Center in Fort Lauderdale.

There are four locations in Miami-Dade County accepting mail-in ballots.

“Those locations are the headquarters in Doral, Stephen P. Clark Center in downtown Miami, and the North Dade and South Dade Regional Library, both Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.,” White said.

If you’re voting tomorrow, two things to keep in mind: bring a valid photo ID as Florida is one of 36 states with that requirement, and make sure to wear a face mask.

