Rubio: President will be decided ‘after every legally cast vote has been counted’

Hours after Donald Trump issued a premature claim of victory, Republican Florida Senator Marco Rubio appeared to rebuke the president in a message posted to social media.

Rubio tweeted that “The result of the presidential race will be known after every legally cast vote has been counted.”

The result of the presidential race will be known after every legally cast vote has been counted. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 4, 2020

Several battleground states still haven’t been called as Americans wake up this morning.

Trump, speaking in the wee hours Wednesday, claimed he had already secured a win over Democratic nominee Joe Biden and threatened to call on the Supreme Court to stop the counting of votes.

He did not specify what legal action he might try to pursue.

Biden urged patience, saying in a brief address that the election “ain’t over until every vote is counted, every ballot is counted.”

“It’s not my place or Donald Trump’s place to declare who’s won this election,” Biden said. “That’s the decision of the American people.”

Rubio also posted a tweet Wednesday morning reminding followers that he correctly predicted a strong showing from the Republican party in the general election.

Trump carried Florida, as he had predicted, and Republicans Carlos Gimenez and Maria Elvira Salazar won their hotly contested Congressional races in South Florida.