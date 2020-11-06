Trump needs to win Pennsylvania to win reelection, analysts say

MIAMI – With election results still pending in Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona and Nevada, there were still 68 electoral college votes up for grabs early Friday morning.

The path to possible reelection was narrow for President Donald Trump who needs to win Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes to stay in the race, analysts said.

During a speech at the White House, Trump said he lost faith in the process. He said he “easily” won the election with “legal votes” and he will prove it in court.

“If a candidate believes a state is violating election laws they have a right to challenge it in court & produce evidence in support of their claims,” Sen. Marco Rubio wrote on Twitter about Trump’s strategy.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro told ABC News late Thursday night that there was no evidence of electoral fraud in his state. He said no one was going to get in the way of the process there.

Early Friday morning, the results of the popular vote showed former Vice President Joe Biden was in the lead to gain the 270 electoral college votes needed to become the next president of the United States. Biden was confident on Thursday that he was going to win, so he asked supporters to stay calm.

Trump had 214 electoral votes and needed 56 more. He was moving close to victories in Pennsylvania, Georgia, and North Carolina for 51 more electoral votes, which still leave him short 5 votes. He could still win.

Biden had 253 electoral votes and needed 17 more. The vote count was changing by the hour, but he was moving close to victories in Arizona and Nevada to gain exactly 17 votes. The trend in Nevada or Arizona would need to change for Trump to be reelected.

Experts said the U.S. Supreme Court could end up at the center of a political fight if Trump’s team produces evidence to support his claims of electoral fraud.

