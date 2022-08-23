RESULTS: Primary Election results in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Voters in Miami-Dade County are heading to the polls Tuesday to make their voices heard in the Primary Election.

Residents in Key Biscayne will be selecting their choice for mayor while various school board seats will be voted upon as well as commissioner races.

In Miami Beach, there are multiple referendums on the ballot, including whether to rename Alton Road Park “Canopy Park,” whether an architect should be required to sit on the city’s Board of Adjustment and whether political candidates should submit proof of residency to run for office.

In the City of Miami, voters are being asked whether the Riverside Wharf should be granted a lease extension for an additional 50 years.

All results can be viewed below: