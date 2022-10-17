84º

BREAKING NEWS

Vote 2022

Crist makes South Florida stop as race for governor enters final weeks

Annaliese Garcia, Reporter

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Tags: Vote 2022, Politics, Pinecrest, Miami-Dade County
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist and his nominee for lieutenant governor, Karla Hernandez-Mats, stopped in Pinecrest Monday.

PINECREST, Fla. – Democratic candidate for governor Charlie Crist made a stop in South Florida Monday as the race to occupy the top spot in Tallahassee entered its final weeks.

Crist attended a luncheon at Evelyn Greer Park in Pinecrest.

“It’s great to be in South Florida, always,” Crist said.

The luncheon came ahead of a planned stop in Hollywood in an effort to mobilize voters in heavily-Democratic Broward County.

Meanwhile, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis held his own South Florida rally over the weekend.

“You’re not just electing somebody to agree or disagree with you,” DeSantis said. “You’re electing somebody that’s going to be called upon to be a leader. And some people have that and some people don’t.”

Election Day is Nov. 8.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Annaliese Garcia joined Local 10 News in January 2020. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism. She began her career at Univision. Before arriving at Local 10, she was with NBC2 (WBBH-TV) covering Southwest Florida. She's glad to be back in Miami!

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Chris Gothner joined the Local 10 News team in 2022 as a Digital Journalist.

email