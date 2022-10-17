Crist makes South Florida stop as race for governor enters final weeks

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist and his nominee for lieutenant governor, Karla Hernandez-Mats, stopped in Pinecrest Monday.

PINECREST, Fla. – Democratic candidate for governor Charlie Crist made a stop in South Florida Monday as the race to occupy the top spot in Tallahassee entered its final weeks.

Crist attended a luncheon at Evelyn Greer Park in Pinecrest.

“It’s great to be in South Florida, always,” Crist said.

The luncheon came ahead of a planned stop in Hollywood in an effort to mobilize voters in heavily-Democratic Broward County.

Meanwhile, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis held his own South Florida rally over the weekend.

“You’re not just electing somebody to agree or disagree with you,” DeSantis said. “You’re electing somebody that’s going to be called upon to be a leader. And some people have that and some people don’t.”

Election Day is Nov. 8.