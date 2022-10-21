More than 1 million Floridians have already cast their ballots for the Midterm Elections

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Early voting for the Midterm Elections begins on Monday in South Florida, but more than 1 million people in the Sunshine State have already voted.

According to the Florida Department of Elections, 437,612 registered Democrats have already voted by mail.

A total of 399,116 registered Republicans have also sent in their mail-in ballots, along with 189,484 Non-Party Affiliated voters.

In-person early voting for the Midterm Elections begins on Monday in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties.

The early voting process runs through Sunday, Nov. 6.

For more information on how to vote, check out Local 10′s Voter Information Guide, available in English and Spanish.