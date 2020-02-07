Cooler air blowing into South Florida

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – After a cold front brought rain Friday morning, drier and cooler air are ready to move in next. Any rain will wrap up by early Friday afternoon with much nicer weather for the rest of the day.

Lower humidity this weekend! Even if it is only here for a couple days... i'll take it! #FLwx pic.twitter.com/Xy9jFnwx6p — Brandon Orr (@BrandonOrrWPLG) February 7, 2020

Be ready for cooler air Friday night into Saturday morning, when temperatures could drop to the upper 50s. It won’t last long, though.

Temperatures will rebound to the 70s by Saturday afternoon. This will be the last cooler day before a stretch of 80s arrives.