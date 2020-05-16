Alert: Expect high winds with severe thunderstorms in Broward County

The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Broward County. The warning is in effect until 8:30 p.m.

At 7:25 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Intersection I-75 And U.S. 27 to Village Park to near Fort Lauderdale, moving east at 25 mph.

Locations impacted include Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Coral Springs and Pompano Beach.

The storms could bring winds of up to 60 mph, which could cause roof and tree damage. There are also reports of nickel-sized hail in some areas.

Because of the strong winds, some areas may experience a downburst. A downburst is a localized area of damaging winds caused by air rapidly flowing down and out of a thunderstorm.

There is also a flood advisory in effect until 10 p.m. With the amount of rain that fell on Friday, the Saturday rainfall is passing over the same area and may lead to flooding.

