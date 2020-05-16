First tropical depression of 2020 season forms off Central Florida

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The low-pressure system that brought torrential rain to South Florida has organized into a Tropical Depression well offshore of Central Florida and north of the Bahamas. The system is forecast to intensify into Tropical Storm Arthur later tonight or early tomorrow. Indications are it will track over or near extreme eastern North Carolina on Monday.

As of 5:00 p.m., Tropical Depression One had top winds estimated at 35 mph. It was moving north-northeast at about 13 mph.

The relatively cool ocean water should limit how strong Arthur can get, but if the gets near the Carolina coast it will pass over the warmer Gulf Stream water. A slight difference in the track will significantly affect the warmth of the water under the system, so forecasting the strength is tricky. The official National Hurricane Center forecast calls for Arthur to become a strong tropical storm early in the week.

Some outer bands with heavy tropical downpours will rotate over Florida. Northern Broward will be on the fringe, and Palm Beach will likely get more. Otherwise, the depression will pull a bit drier air down the peninsula giving us more sunshine.

The Dorian-decimated northern Bahamas are mostly out of the woods, although an outer band on the fringe of the circulation could still swing across those islands.