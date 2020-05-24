Memorial Day weekend washed out for South Florida

Trough of low pressure brings high rain chances

A trough of low pressure continues to develop in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. This trough is dragging in deep tropical moisture from the Caribbean, allowing for widespread showers to form Sunday morning. This tropical moisture will continue to flow into our area for the rest of Sunday and even into Memorial Day.

3-5" expected across our area.

Due to this, widespread rain chances will extend through Monday, prompting an Areal Flood Watch for all of South Florida until 8pm Monday evening. After all is said and done, 3-5″ of rain are expected across South Florida.

Keys under Marginal Risk for severe weather

The Keys are under a marginal risk of severe weather Sunday. This marginal risk extends to encompass all of South Florida on Monday. Localized spots of flooding are likely as well as wind gusts near 40mph at times in these storms. Brief rotation sparking funnel clouds or water spouts is also possible.

Marginal risk for all of south florida Monday

By Tuesday, this area of low pressure will begin to move into the Atlantic waters and away from South Florida. We will start seeing a slight decrease in shower coverage on Tuesday, with a more typical sea-breeze pattern moving in for the second half of the week.