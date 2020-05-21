NOAA predicts active hurricane season in 2020

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is forecasting above-average activity this Atlantic hurricane season.

They are forecasting a range of 13 to 19 named storms of at least tropical storm strength. With 6 to 10 of those to become hurricanes, including 3-6 of at least category 3 strength.

An average season produces 12 named storms, half of those as hurricanes, and three of at least category 3 strength.

Hurricane season is starting in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, which makes it even more important to prepare now.

“Social distancing and other CDC guidance to keep you safe from COVID-19 may impact the disaster preparedness plan you had in place, including what is in your go-kit, evacuation routes, shelters and more. With tornado season at its peak, hurricane season around the corner, and flooding, earthquakes and wildfires a risk year-round, it is time to revise and adjust your emergency plan now,” said Carlos Castillo, acting deputy administrator for resilience at FEMA.

NOAA released their 2020 Hurricane Season Outlook and it calls for a likely above average season with up to 19 named... Posted by Brandon Orr on Thursday, May 21, 2020

It is important to keep in mind that this is a forecast for tropical activity in the Atlantic and does not forecast landfalls. A busy season can have many significant impacts along the coast, or very few if the storms stay in the open Atlantic.

Hurricane season officially starts June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.

