Flood watch extended for portion of South Florida

MIAMI – A flood watch for a portion of South Florida has been extended until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The flood watch is now in effect for Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

A flood watch for Mainland Monroe County has been canceled. While the heavy rainfall has ended there, isolated showers and thunderstorms are still possible throughout the day.

In the other South Florida counties, another round of thunderstorms is expected this afternoon, which will likely cause additional flooding.

Torrential rainfall may produce flooding of poor drainage areas in urban locations as well as small creeks, streams and canals.

Rainfall during Memorial Day created hazards for drivers and damaged cars. There was also a weak tornado reported in the Redlands and roof damage reported in Hallandale Beach.

A man whose home is located on Moffit Street, east of U.S. 1, in Hollywood, said the flooding was so bad Monday that wake water was being pushed into his neighbor’s home by trucks traveling down the street.

Miami police said flash floods were also occurring Monday afternoon in the area east of Biscayne Boulevard from 15th Street to 27th Street.