Heavy rain brings another flood threat to South Florida

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Rounds of heavy downpours are ongoing across South Florida on Thursday.

The rain is falling on already saturated ground, with some places in Broward County measuring more than five inches of rain since Wednesday morning. Rainfall totals in Miami have exceeded two inches as of Thursday afternoon.

Since additional rainfall will produce significant amounts of runoff, a flood watch remains in effect for Broward and Miami-Dade counties until Friday morning.

Deep tropical moisture will remain in place through next week.

Into the weekend, we will be watching a zone of heavy downpours developing east of Tropical Depression Cristobal’s track. As the storm moves from the Yucatan Peninsula to the northern Gulf of Mexico coastline, it will drag a swath of heavy rain far to its east.

There is still some uncertainty as to how far east this heavy rain zone will get, whether it will reach South Florida or stay in the Gulf. This will be watched carefully for the weekend.

Tropical moisture pulled north from Cristobal will extend far east from the center of the storm.

This flooding threat comes after the wettest May on record with 18.89 inches of rain.

See the latest conditions and forecast for your area on our Local 10 Weather Authority page.