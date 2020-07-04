91ºF

Broward County’s weather warning expires

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The National Weather Service in Miami issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northern and eastern Broward County until 5:45 p.m. The warning has now expired.

At 4:55 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Coral Springs to Sunrise.

Areas in the warning included Fort Lauderdale, Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, Plantation and Sunrise.

Fort Lauderdale has a few fireworks shows planned and are urging for people to watch from outside of their homes. They are expected to begin at 9 p.m.

