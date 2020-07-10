Tropical Storm Fay closes beaches as it heads toward New York

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Beaches are closing and President Donald Trump has postponed his Saturday rally in New Hampshire as Tropical Storm fay churns north toward the New York.

As of 2 p.m., Fay was about 140 miles south of New York City, according to the National Hurricane Center, which measured its maximum winds at 60 mph with stronger gusts.

It’s expected to make landfall soon north of Atlantic City.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect from Fenwick Island in Delaware to Watch Hill in Rhode Island, including Long Island and Long Island Sound; and Southern Delaware Bay. A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.

Fay is moving toward the north near 12 mph, and a northward to north-northeastward motion at a faster forward speed is expected over the next couple days, according to the hurricane center. On the forecast track, the center of Fay is forecast to move near the New Jersey coast this afternoon and evening and move inland over the mid-Atlantic and northeast United States tonight and Saturday.

Little change in strength is forecast today while the center remains over water. Weakening should begin after the center moves inland, and Fay is expected to weaken to a tropical depression by early Saturday, forecasters say.

Fay is expected to produce 2-4 inches of rain, with the possibility of flash flooding in parts of the mid-Atlantic and southern New England.

Minor coastal flooding is possible in portions of the Tropical Storm Warning area, and Isolated tornadoes are also possible today across coastal areas of New Jersey, southeast New York, and southern New England.

“We expect some pretty heavy winds, and we need people to be ready for that, and some flash flooding in certain parts of the city,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a briefing Friday morning.

Trump postponed his Saturday rally in New Hampshire due to the weather, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said.

Fay sets the record for being the earliest-developing “F” storm in the record book.

Two named storms formed before the official June 1 start of the hurricane season. None of this season’s previous five named storms strengthened into hurricanes.