NSU closes all campuses at 5 p.m. Friday due to Hurricane Isaias

DAVIE, Fla. – Nova Southeastern University is closing all its campuses at 5 p.m. Friday as Hurricane Isaias continues its path toward South Florida.

While all operations will cease at NSU locations in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties at that time, some staff members will return to the campuses if safe on Sunday to assess any damage caused by the storm and to prepare for reopening.

Normal operations will resume on Monday.

NSU’s Jacksonville location will also close at 5 p.m. Friday and remain closed through the weekend. The university plans to reopen that campus on Monday or Tuesday.

Students are asked to check with their professors upon their return to campus to make up any missed work.

For more information about the university’s closing, reopening and event cancellations, students, faculty and staff may visit NSU’s hurricane website or call 800-256-5065.

