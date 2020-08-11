Depression in Atlantic likely to become Tropical Storm Josephine

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The disturbance in the Atlantic has developed into a tropical depression, and forecasters at the National Hurricane Center say it is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm by Wednesday night.

If that happens, it will be Tropical Storm Josephine and become the earliest “J” storm in history.

Located about 1,450 miles east of the Lesser Antilles, what’s now being called Tropical Depression Eleven has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph as it moves west at 16 mph.

“This general motion is expected to continue through Wednesday,” the Miami-based Hurricane Center said in a 5 p.m. advisory. “A west-northwestward motion at a similar forward speed is forecast to begin Wednesday night and continue through the rest of the week. ... Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm by Wednesday night.”

So, will it be a threat to Florida?

“It has lots of dry air out ahead of it. Lots of factors in play,” Local 10 meteorologist Brandon Orr said. “I don’t expect this to blow up into a big storm, but you definitely want to keep an eye out for it.

