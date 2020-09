PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A rainy Wednesday has brought flood advisories from Fort Lauderdale down to Miami along I-95.

Some areas have received more than 2 inches of rain already, including the Hallandale Beach area. Hollywood police are also asking drivers to stay off of flooded streets.

Additional rainfall could bring more flooding in the coming hours.

Check the Local 10 Weather Authority page for the latest forecast information and stay tuned to Local 10 for updates.