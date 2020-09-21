Cooler fall air is coming. We need to get through rain, possible flooding first.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Tuesday is the first day of fall, and here in South Florida we’re actually going to get some relief on the thermometer. But first, we’re dealing with rain and a potential for flooding Monday.

A flood advisory is in effect until 12:15 p.m. for portions of Broward County as a storm moving in off the Atlantic could produce 2 inches of rain to already flooded areas.

