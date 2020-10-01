Flood watch issued for portion of South Florida through Sunday evening

MIAMI – A flood watch was issued Thursday morning for Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties and it will remain in effect until at least Sunday evening.

According to the National Weather Service, periods of heavy rainfall will continue through the weekend. Four to six inches of rain are possible, with isolated higher amounts.

The heavy rainfall may produce flooding and/or flash flooding in urban locations, as well as small creeks, streams and canals.

Those living in areas prone to flooding are urged to prepare to take action should flooding develop.

At this time, the flood watch is expected to expire at 8 p.m. Sunday.

