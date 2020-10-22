Flood watch in effect until tonight, then South Florida weather will improve

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – South Florida has seen the amount of rainfall that it would normally experience in a month over the course of three days.

Because of that, and with some more showers in the forecast, parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties remain in a flood watch until 8 p.m. Thursday.

There is better weather on the horizon, though, with Friday looking a lot clearer, and this weekend isn’t expected to be a washout.

