So what comes after Zeta? This year’s hurricane season goes to the Greeks

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Tropical Storm Zeta is expected to be at, or just below, hurricane strength when it approaches the northern Gulf Coast and makes landfall in the United States on Wednesday. Zeta is the 27th named storm of an extremely active Atlantic hurricane season.

This season was so busy with storms that the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has gone to the Greeks, using the Greek alphabet for naming storms.

NCH only once before ran out of human names for tropical storms — in 2005, 27 names were given. In that year, the last one used was, in fact, Zeta, according to National Geographic.

Zeta was reached in the record-breaking season of 2005

The official hurricane season for the Atlantic Basin (the Atlantic Ocean, the Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico) is from June 1 to Nov. 30. The peak of the season is from mid-August to late October.

According to Local 10′s Hurricane Specialist Brian Norcross, “If, heaven forbid, we get another named storm this year, its name will be Eta (pronounced ATE-uh).” Norcross said 2005 still holds the record with 28 named storms though the east-Atlantic storm wasn’t named in real time. It was identified, according to Norcross, in a post-season review, so it’s down n the record books as simply “Unnamed Subtropical Storm.”

The naming convention has been established by the World Meteorological Organization Tropical Cyclone Programme. In the event that more than twenty-one named tropical cyclones were to occur in the Atlantic basin in a season, additional storms would take names from the Greek alphabet.

Alpha

Beta

Gamma

Delta

Epsilon

Zeta

Eta

Theta

Iota

Kappa

Lambda

Mu

Nu

Xi

Omicron

Pi

Rho

Sigma

Tau

Upsilon

Phi

Chi

Psi

Omega

