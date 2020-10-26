Flood watch continues, and could South Florida get a Halloween cold front?

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – There’s more rain in the forecast Monday in South Florida, extending the flood watch until 8 p.m. after a wet weekend that has already had water piling up in many areas.

Tropical Storm Zeta, which is expected to become a hurricane Monday, will actually help South Florida’s weather pattern as it heads toward the Gulf Coast.

Local 10 meteorologist Julie Durda is also tracking a cold front that could come through late this week, as Halloween approaches Saturday.

Watch Julie’s full forecast at the top of this page.

For the latest updates, visit the Weather Authority page.