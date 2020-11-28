Big chill? Cold front comes to town Tuesday, Wednesday

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A major fall cold front will sweep through South Florida this coming week. While Sunday and Monday will stay in the 80s, Tuesday and Wednesday will be the days to get out the sweaters.

Tuesday and Wednesday mornings will see temperatures with lows in the 50s. During the day on Tuesday, highs will reach only to about 73 degrees, while areas on Wednesday will barely get out of the 60-degree range. Temperatures will be 10 degrees cooler than average for this time of year.

(See Luke’s forecast below and what the next few days will bring.)

That’s cold front No. 1. Then South Florida gets a warm up by late week, but right behind that is cold front No. 2, which enters the area next Sunday and it could be a repeat of the first cold front.

Tuesday’s cold air will be the chilliest in South Florida since March 1 when temperatures dropped to 55 degrees.