Miami might have its coldest Christmas this century

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – You can start dreaming of a cool Christmas, South Florida.

The forecast high for Friday in Miami is 66 degrees, Local 10 meteorologist Julie Durda says, which would be the city’s coldest Christmas Day since 1999.

That cold front could bring some scattered showers to dampen Santa’s travels through South Florida on Christmas Eve.

After you open your presents, Julie is projecting that the coldest air of the season will come Saturday — with temperatures potentially dropping into the 40s. Farmers may even see some frost if wind chills reach the 30s.

Hopefully, you have a thick sweater on your gift list.

