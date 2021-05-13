WATCH: Hurricane season outlook with FEMA, NOAA

MIAMI – FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and Ken Graham, director of NOAA’s National Hurricane Center, held a news conference Thursday in Miami to discuss preparations for the upcoming hurricane season and stress that the public begins readying for the stormy time of year.

The Atlantic hurricane season begins June 1, and forecasters have been predicting an above-average year in terms of the number of named storms and hurricanes.

That comes after a historic 2020 season, which the most active in Atlantic history with 30 named storms.

Thursday marked Criswell’s first visit to the National Hurricane Center in Miami since being confirmed as the first female administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency last month.

Watch a replay of the news conference below and check back for updates:

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham discuss preparations for the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season. Posted by WPLG Local 10 on Thursday, May 13, 2021

