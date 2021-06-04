Bryan Norcross Podcast - Dr. Phil Klotzbach of Colorado State University

Dr. Phil Klotzbach of Colorado State University joins Bryan and Luke with the latest forecast for Hurricane Season 2021.

Learn how the forecast is made, and the factors in the atmosphere and ocean that make a season busy or calm. Will the activity be above normal again? And what is normal in the modern world? Plus, are hurricane cycles real?

Listen for answers to these hurricane questions and more.

You can also watch a video version of this week’s podcast below: