Tropical Depression Five forms, South Florida in extended forecast cone

Tropical Depression Five could have impact on South Florida

South Florida is in the cone of concern as a new system has strengthened and is now Tropical Depression Five.

It is expected to become Tropical Storm Elsa sometime Thursday.

As of 11 p.m. Wednesday, the storm was located about 1020 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. It’s moving to the west at 23 mph.

The storm is forecast to pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands, or the southern Leeward Islands, on Friday, and then move into the eastern Caribbean Sea by Friday night.

It is forecast to then move near the southern coast of Hispaniola sometime Saturday.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Barbados

Martinique

St. Lucia

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Guadeloupe