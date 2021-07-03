Partly Cloudy icon
Miami-Dade drawbridges to remain open after Elsa weakens, but sandbags being distributed as precaution

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County announced Saturday that its drawbridges would remain open through Sunday after Hurricane Elsa weakened back to a tropical storm.

Still, the Department of Transportation and Public Works, along with the Florida Department of Transportation and the U.S. Coast Guard will continue to closely monitor the progression of the storm.

If Elsa strengthens once again, drawbridges will begin locking down eight hours prior to the expected arrival of tropical storm force winds of at least 39 mph.

Boaters are encouraged to check the Coast Guard’s Notice to Mariners for updates and additional information.

As a precaution, the city of Miami is holding two sandbag distributions on Sunday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

· Grapeland Park, 1550 NW 37th Ave.

· Legion Park, 6447 NE Seventh Ave.

