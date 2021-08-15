Tropical Storm Grace tracks toward Florida; Fred may become tropical storm again

Tropical Storm Grace in Florida's direction as remnants of Fred threaten to reorganize in Gulf

MIAMI – South Florida largely dodged Fred, but we’ll be carefully watching Tropical Storm Grace as it moves its way in this direction in the coming days.

Grace was still poorly organized heading into Sunday morning, but the storm is forecasted to bring heavy rain across the Greater and Lesser Antilles and could do the same in Florida Wednesday to Thursday of next week.

Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center says Fred, which weakened to not even a tropical depression, could intensify back into a tropical storm over the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday.

Tropical Storm Grace

At 11 p.m. Saturday, Grace was 170 mules east-southeast of St. Croix, moving west-northwest at 20 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

“A continued west-northwest motion with a gradual decrease in forward speed is expected during the next several days,” the Hurricane Center said. “On the forecast track, the center of Grace is expected to pass near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Sunday, near or over the Dominican Republic Sunday night and Monday, and then near or over Haiti Monday night.”

It’s too early to tell what impacts Grace might have on Florida, as forecasters are having trouble pinning down its track.

The storm may also threaten Haiti, which was devastated by a magnitude 7.2 earthquake on Saturday.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Saba and Sint Eustatius

Sint Maarten

St. Martin and St. Barthelemy

U.S. Virgin Islands

Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra

Dominican Republic from Cabo Caucedo to Samana

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

South coast of the Dominican Republic from the Haitian border to Cabo Caucedo

North coast of the Dominican Republic from the Haitian border to Samana

Entire coast of Haiti

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours. A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Tropical Storm Grace

Remnants of Fred

At 11 p.m. Saturday, the remnants of Fred were about 125 miles west-northwest of Havana moving west-northwest at 9 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

It could produce tropical conditions to parts of the northern Gulf coast on Monday.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect heading into Sunday morning.

Remnants of Fred

For the latest South Florida radar and forecast information, visit the Local 10 News Weather Authority page.

To make sure you’re prepared, download the Local 10 Hurricane Survival Guide.