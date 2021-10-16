Clear icon
81º
wplg logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Weather

The tropical map is empty for the first time in over two months

Bryan Norcross, Hurricane Specialist

Tags: Tracking the Tropics, Hurricane, Hurricane Season
Atlantic tropics
Atlantic tropics (WPLG)

Between Hurricane Elsa around the Fourth of July weekend and Tropical Storm Fred the second week of August, we had a nice break. Since then, it’s been nonstop. This is the first morning without a possible pending system on the map since Aug. 2.

The last few years when October was so slow, an El Niño was underway. El Niño’s tend to squash tropical development by creating extra-hostile upper-level winds over the tropical development zones in the Atlantic.

On the other hand, this year we have the opposite situation. A La Niña has developed, which tends to produce conducive conditions for systems to develop. But La Niña is not the only factor at work.

The bottom line is, something else will probably develop later this month, but not right away. Enjoy.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Bryan Norcross is currently a hurricane specialist at Local 10 News, the station where he began his stretch on television in Miami in 1983.

email

twitter