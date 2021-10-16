The tropical map is empty for the first time in over two months

Between Hurricane Elsa around the Fourth of July weekend and Tropical Storm Fred the second week of August, we had a nice break. Since then, it’s been nonstop. This is the first morning without a possible pending system on the map since Aug. 2.

The last few years when October was so slow, an El Niño was underway. El Niño’s tend to squash tropical development by creating extra-hostile upper-level winds over the tropical development zones in the Atlantic.

On the other hand, this year we have the opposite situation. A La Niña has developed, which tends to produce conducive conditions for systems to develop. But La Niña is not the only factor at work.

The bottom line is, something else will probably develop later this month, but not right away. Enjoy.