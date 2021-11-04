South Florida’s next cold front could spark strong storms

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A storm system developing in the Gulf will push across central Florida on Friday. This will swing a strong cold front across South Florida.

On the leading edge of the front, some ingredients will be in place for strong or severe thunderstorms. Some of these will start as early as Friday morning.

Thunderstorms will be on and off, so don’t expect an all-day washout. Between rounds of storms, clouds will be stubborn to move out. This will keep temperatures in the upper 70s all afternoon.

By mid to late afternoon, the main batch of storms will sweep through. This is when we will watch for the potential of isolated damaging wind gusts or rotation that leads to funnel clouds and waterspouts.

⛈ It doesn't look like an all day rain Friday, but we'll still get multiple rounds of storms. Some could be strong or severe with damaging wind gusts. Will have to watch out for some funnel clouds or waterspouts too. #Miami #FLwx pic.twitter.com/xWne9X67lo — Brandon Orr (@BrandonOrrWPLG) November 4, 2021

By Saturday morning, the front brings in a surge of drier air, plummeting our rain chances and humidity.

The coolest air of the season so far is on the way with low temperatures near 60 degrees Sunday and Monday morning. Some areas may even drop into the 50s.

Ad

Stay tuned to Local 10 for updates and click here to see the latest radar and forecast information.

Watch Brandon’s forecast video below: