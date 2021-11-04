79º
South Florida’s next cold front could spark strong storms

Multiple rounds of storms may produce heavy rain and strong wind gusts through Friday night

Brandon Orr, Meteorologist

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A storm system developing in the Gulf will push across central Florida on Friday. This will swing a strong cold front across South Florida.

On the leading edge of the front, some ingredients will be in place for strong or severe thunderstorms. Some of these will start as early as Friday morning.

Thunderstorms will be on and off, so don’t expect an all-day washout. Between rounds of storms, clouds will be stubborn to move out. This will keep temperatures in the upper 70s all afternoon.

By mid to late afternoon, the main batch of storms will sweep through. This is when we will watch for the potential of isolated damaging wind gusts or rotation that leads to funnel clouds and waterspouts.

By Saturday morning, the front brings in a surge of drier air, plummeting our rain chances and humidity.

The coolest air of the season so far is on the way with low temperatures near 60 degrees Sunday and Monday morning. Some areas may even drop into the 50s.

