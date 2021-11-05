73º
Friday flooding causes water woes for South Floridians

Saira Anwer, Reporter

Parker Branton, Reporter

Sky 10 flies over flooding on A1A in Fort Lauderdale on Friday morning. (WPLG)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Flooding has made for some transportation nightmares Friday in South Florida, from Broward down to Miami-Dade.

In Fort Lauderdale, cars parked on the isles off Las Olas Boulevard might have trouble starting after the area got slammed with heavy rain this morning just before high tide.

“It’s Fort Lauderdale,” one resident said. “It always be this bad.”

Flooding is nothing new in the city thanks to king tides, and on A1A by Fort Lauderdale Beach, stalled cars blocking traffic were being towed from the road.

Despite the area being no stranger to high water, some people still drive too fast for the wet conditions.

“You can see the cars are breaking down,” a resident said. “It’s just horrible out here.”

Miami-Dade County also experienced heavy rain, leading to a difficult morning commute.

Drivers plowed through floodwaters around Margaret Pace Park in Miami.

Some scooters toppled over and almost submerged.

Along Northeast 1st Avenue, cars worked their way through and around waters creeping up to storefronts.

Crews in were seen using a shovel to unclog the drains in spots.

In Aventura, police closed 191st Street from Biscayne Boulevard to 29th Avenue because the flooding got so bad.

