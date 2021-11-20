78º
Weather

Wind Advisory issued for the South Florida coast with another flooding threat

Gusty, slow-moving downpours expected through Sunday

Brandon Orr, Meteorologist

A Wind Advisory was issued for Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach on Saturday for 35mph wind gusts. (Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – It’s a breezy start to the weekend with wind gusts up to 35 mph along the South Florida coast from Miami to West Palm Beach. Downpours will ride this breeze onshore with another flooding threat.

Some areas received between four and five inches of rain on Thursday and Friday. The ground is saturated and as little as two inches of rain in a couple hours could spark flash flooding.

Unlike the last couple of days, some will see nearly a washout, while others escape between a lot of the rain. Conditions will vary significantly over short distances.

The threat for flooding ends Sunday since a cold front will lower rain chances on Monday. This front will leave us with drier and much cooler air for the middle of the week. Expect lows in the 60s and highs in the 70s for Thanksgiving.

