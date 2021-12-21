Parts of Florida in tornado watch as storms bring in cold front

It could be a stormy Tuesday for much of Florida as a cold front moves in before Christmas. Areas around Fort Myers and Naples are under a tornado watch.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Tuesday is expected to be a stormy day that will eventually give way to a Christmas-week cooldown.

Parts of the state are under a tornado watch until 10 a.m. The watch area is in southwest Florida, focused on the area around Fort Myers and Naples, where isolated damaging wind gusts could reach 70 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

“A long-lived supercell west of Naples may be maintained as it reaches and spreads inland of the coast. An additional supercell might develop farther north as well as low-level flow intensifies this morning,” the National Weather Service said. “The tornado watch area is approximately along and 50 statute miles either side of a line from 20 miles southwest of Fort Myers to 55 miles east northeast of Fort Myers.”

Here in South Florida, thunderstorms are still possible, and some may pack a punch, with damaging winds and flooding possible in the strongest cells.

It will depend on how well the storms hold together as they move from west to east across Florida. The best chance for storms will be late-morning to mid-afternoon. The overall chance for rain is 60%.

Wind will be a story today as well, with southwest gusts potentially exceeding 30 mph by this afternoon. Highs reach near 80 with mostly cloudy skies.

